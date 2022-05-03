Russia launches assault on Mariupol as Ukraine unveils evidence of war crimes outside Kyiv

Nick Schifrin
Volodymyr Solohub
Alexis Cox
Teresa Cebrian Aranda
Lizz Bolaji
Lynsey Jeffery
Russian forces on Tuesday are besieging the Azovstal steel plant, the final holdout of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians in Mariupol. This as Ukraine’s top prosecutor unveiled the preliminary results of her investigation into war crimes in the Kyiv suburb of Irpin. Nick Schifrin reports.
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
Lizz Bolaji is a News Assistant for the PBS NewsHour
