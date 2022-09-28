UN investigator outlines evidence of Russian war crimes in liberated areas of Ukraine

Nick Schifrin:

At their peak, Russian forces captured nearly 20 percent of Ukraine, and, in each village, city and district they occupy, they leave behind a trail of horror

In Bucha and Irpin, suburbs of Kyiv, more than 1,000 bodies buried in mass graves that you see there. In Izyum, outside Kharkiv, investigators have finished Zooming the bodies of more than 400 Ukrainians; 99 percent, according to Ukrainian officials, died from violence. And dozens, if not more, were tortured before they were killed.

For the first time, last week, a group of U.N.-appointed experts presented preliminary evidence of Russian atrocities.

The official in charge of the United Nations Independent Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine is Erik Møse, and he joins me now.

Erik Møse, thank you very much. Welcome to the "NewsHour."

Your commission visited 27 towns and settlements in Ukraine and interviewed more than 150 witnesses and victims. What is the scale of Russian war crimes?

Erik Møse, United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine: Well, so far, we have investigated four areas of Ukraine.

We have seen that there have been conduct of hostilities, where there were explosive weapons use, which caused devastation both for buildings, infrastructure, hospital. And we have also seen violations of personal integrity, large number of executions, torture and ill treatment, sexual and gender-based crime, as well as violence against children.