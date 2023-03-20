UN scientists warn drastic steps needed to prevent climate change catastrophe

Katharine Hayhoe:

The previous predictions were not wrong. But the uncertainty is us.

The predictions were for what is going to happen, depending on the choices we make. Prior to the Paris Agreement in 2015, the world was heading towards a future that was between four to five degrees Celsius warmer than today. And you might say, well, that doesn't sound so bad. It's four or five degrees outside or inside warmer.

But think of it in terms of the human body. The temperature of the planet has been as stable as that of the human body over the course of human civilization this planet. If our body is running a fever of one or two degrees Celsius or three or four or five or six degrees Celsius, that is life-threatening.

So we have already, thanks to the Paris Agreement, changed — reduced the amount of change that we expect in the policies that have already been adapted by at least a degree. But we still need more, because every bit of warming carries a cost with it.