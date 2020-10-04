Unanswered questions remain over Trump’s health

Craig Spencer:

One, I still think that the president, everyone else in this country right now needs to set a precedent and wear a mask. If this virus can infect the president, it can infect all of us. It's not done with the U.S. It's going to continue to roll around in this country.

And really, one of the best things that we can do, in addition to distancing, washing our hands, you know, being in pretty well-ventilated areas is wearing a mask.

Now, we do know that for many patients, there is likely some immunity in the months following an infection with COVID-19. You build up antibodies. We suspect that that makes it impossible for the overwhelming majority of people to be reinfected. However, we've seen over a dozen cases of very well-documented reinfection in people who have already had COVID.

So that means that immunity is certainly not 100 percent for 100 percent of people. And it's going to be really hard to say whether that's going to be the case for the president. I would recommend to him and everyone else that's had this to take the same precautions, because you don't know if you're one of those people who will be potentially unlucky enough to have COVID twice.