Under pressure to defend Trump, GOP lawmakers decry House impeachment inquiry

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, the president is very, very angry about this impeachment inquiry.

This issue of Ukraine has really been something that's stuck to this presidency and has been a headline for so long. The last couple — really, the last four to five weeks have been all filled with this.

And we have seen this president kind of really go away from all sorts of scandal and controversy. And this one isn't going away in the same way.

I also want to walk through kind of the president's own responses to this impeachment inquiry, because it's really something that's been something that we should be beholding. So let's look at what the president has said and what the White House has said.

They said at first that there was no pressure applied to Ukraine on this call. Then they said aid was delayed to Ukraine, but that it wasn't about the investigations into the Bidens or into Joe Biden or Hunter Biden.

They then said the aid was tied to the investigations of Democrats, but Ukrainians were unaware of that.

And what we have seen is that the White House's responses have really been pushed back and have been proven to be untrue at least in time after time after time. We have seen, with the no-pressure campaign, we saw the call where he says, I need you do me favor, though. Joe Biden needs to really be investigated.

They also said that the aid wasn't delayed because of the Bidens. We now — there have been multiple people at least that have come to Capitol Hill to say that aid was tied to the Bidens.

And then you have the fact that they say Ukraine wasn't aware. And, in fact, there are multiple reports that say Ukraine knew as early as May that the president wanted them to try to really influence the 2020 election.