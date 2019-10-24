Closed-door impeachment inquiry to conclude within a couple of weeks, says Rep. Speier

Judy Woodruff:

We had planned to have a conversation with Vice President Mike Pence tonight, but that has been moved to Monday.

Now we want to hear from lawmakers who have access to that secure room for the interviews at the heart of the impeachment inquiry.

We reached out to all the Republican members on the three committees involved. None of them were able to join us.

We turn to Representative Jackie Speier, Democrat from California. She sits on the Intelligence Committee and on the Oversight Committee, both involved in this phase of the impeachment inquiry.

Congresswoman Speier, thank you for joining us again.