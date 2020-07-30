Under scrutiny from lawmakers, Pompeo dismisses concerns about politics, morale

Nick Schifrin:

Judy, congressional Democrats, former senior officials and even some mid-level current State Department officials describe to me a State Department in which Pompeo and his allies are protected and career officials can sometimes be sidelined.

The staff of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee released a report this week detailing four concerns, number one vacancies, 11. More than a third of senior positions are vacant or filled by acting officials.

Declining morale and confidence in leadership, as measured by the State Department's own employee data. Increased fear of reprisal for employees who report suspected violations of the law and — quote — "disrespect and disdain" shown by political appointees toward career employees.

On that last point, Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia challenged Pompeo over the case of Marie Yovanovitch, the former ambassador to Ukraine who was fired by President Trump after a campaign against her led by Rudy Giuliani that included false statements about her.