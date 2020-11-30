Uneasy peace takes hold in contested region of Azerbaijan

Simon Ostrovsky:

While Azerbaijanis celebrate their territorial gains, there is another country whose maneuvering has renewed its influence in the region after a long absence.

Russia has for years armed both Azerbaijan and Armenia. And when war between the two erupted on September 27, it stepped in as a mediator, successfully ending the bloodshed. Under the deal it brokered, nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers will patrol the areas of Nagorno-Karabakh that have remained under ethnic Armenian control, as a guarantee against further Azerbaijani hostilities.

Moscow now has troops stationed in various roles, from occupier to peacekeeper, in all three South Caucasus republics of Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan for the first time since it ruled them in the Soviet era.

Azerbaijan has, in turn, invited military observers from its ally Turkey, but it's unclear how many will arrive and whether they will have a mandate to carry weapons.

This, too, is what victory can look like. It's towns like this one, with landscapes reminiscent of Hiroshima, that are at the heart of Azerbaijan's grievances towards ethnic Armenians. When the first Karabakh war ended in 1994, the Armenian forces took control not just of their own enclave, but seven surrounding districts that had previously been populated by Azerbaijanis.

Negotiations over these areas continued for decades afterwards, but Armenians never allowed the Azerbaijani residents to return. Instead, they leveled these cities, picking them apart for raw materials, and turned the surrounding lands into a vast mine field between themselves and the rest of Azerbaijan.

Agdam is one of two districts Armenian forces have handed back to Azerbaijani control so far under the Russia-brokered armistice. The only building left intact here is the central mosque.

All of these soldiers here for the most part are from Agdam, this very region that we're standing in right now. Most of them have never seen this area before because it's been held by ethnic Armenian forces until just a couple of days ago.