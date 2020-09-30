Unrelenting fires continue to ravage Northern California

Stephanie Sy:

In Napa and Sonoma counties, the nights are lit up with huge flames. Firefighters in some cases battle blazes house by house and are confronting a fire that quadrupled in size in less than two days.

There's been little relief for more than 2,000 firefighters involved in the effort and not much progress yet against the Glass Fire. It broke out Sunday and quickly merged with two other fires. The Zogg Fire to the north in Shasta County has consumed another 50,000 acres. Tens of thousands of people have evacuated and at least 80 homes have been destroyed in the Glass Fire.