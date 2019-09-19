Until whistleblower complaint is revealed, ‘we’re at risk,’ says Rep. Schiff

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.:

No, we got answers to a great many questions.

We got answers to the fact that this is, for example, the first time that a director of national intelligence has ever withheld a complaint from Congress. Whether the inspector general finds it credible or not credible, the practice has always been to provide it to Congress.

Here, it was found to be credible, it was found to be urgent. And it is unprecedented to be deprived this way.

It was also clear from the testimony that the Department of Justice has weighed in a way that it never has before in a whistle-blower complaint. It's also clear, I think, that the issue is not the classification of the intelligence. Many people have said, well, other presidents have asserted that they have the right to declassify intelligence or provide classified information to the Congress.

That's apparently not the issue either. And so the question is, why is this being withheld from Congress? Is this an effort to cover up impropriety? Who does the complaint involve?

And, most seriously, if this is urgent, and they're not allowing Congress to deal with it, and they're not allowing the inspector general to deal with it, then it's going unaddressed and we're at risk.