Unvaccinated children among those driving COVID surge in Louisiana hospitals

William Brangham:

Thanks, Judy.

Yes, the Omicron surge has just exploded across Louisiana. Take a look at this graph. In the middle of December, 196 people were hospitalized with COVID in the state. Now over 1,200 people are. That is a sixfold increase in just three weeks.

While this is still well below the number of people hospitalized during the Delta wave this summer, children have been particularly impacted during this wave.

For more on all this, I'm joined by Dr. Mark Kline. He's the physician in chief at Children's Hospital New Orleans.

Dr. Kline, very good to have you on the "NewsHour."

Can you just give us a sense of what you're seeing in your hospital? Who are the patients coming in? How are they doing?