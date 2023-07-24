UPS and unionized workers resume negotiations a week before strike deadline

Stephanie Sy:

Teamsters have been holding rallies like this around the country and also performing practice pickets. They insist they will not negotiate beyond the July 31 deadline.

A spokesperson for UPS declined an interview request from the "NewsHour," but in a statement said: "We need to work quickly to finalize a fair deal that provides certainty for our customers, our employees and businesses across the country. We started these negotiations prepared to increase the already industry-leading pay and benefits we provide our full- and part-time union employees and are committed to reaching an agreement that will do just that."

The last time UPS workers went on strike in 1997, the 15-day action cost the company $850 million. Today, UPS handles about a quarter of all parcel deliveries in the U.S., a 10-day strike could cost the economy more than $7 billion, according to one estimate.

A strike would also affect millions of customers, like small business owner Alex Dettman. He sells antiques and collectibles on eBay and Etsy from his home in Minneapolis.

Alex Dettman, Etsy and eBay Seller: The larger items, the heavier, bulkier boxes that I send, really have to go UPS. You can ship them through the post office, but it can be twice as much, if not more.