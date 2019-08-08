Utkarsh Ambudkar’s brief but spectacular take on avoiding ethnic stereotypes

Utkarsh Ambudkar:

So I have been in auditions where they wrote a line in their show about an Indian teacher with a strong accent saying that he would sell 10 goats to get a woman like that in his classroom.

So this is offensive. And I told my manager, no, there's no way I'm going to do this.

My manager said, OK, go in. You can put your own spin on it. They're fine.

So I go and I do my no accent and my improv.

He said, "Can you just do it the way that I wrote it?"

"You want me to do it the way you wrote it, like, even this line about the goats?"

The sauce on what I said was so thick that there was only one interpretation to take from it. And that's not how you do business and it's not how we should communicate with each other.

In any case, that's my responsibility, but his responsibility is to not write a piece of (EXPLETIVE DELETED) that's offensive, right?

Now, when I walk into a room — and it just happened on "Mulan." I just went and did this Disney movie, and there were some challenges with sort of the way that our ethnicities were being portrayed.

And I was able to go into the room with Disney. I mean, it's a giant conglomerate. And the script was changed and moved around and built and enhanced to sort of speak to some of the concerns that we had.

You would think that's just how it's supposed to go, but it's one of the first few times that it's starting to happen for me where I can be like, hey, I see a problem here, and people actually listen.

My name is Utkarsh Ambudkar, and this is my Brief But Spectacular take on making it up as I go along.