Violinist and author Brendan Slocumb on his riveting, page-turning debut novel

Geoff Bennett
Geoff Bennett
Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin
Juliet Fuisz
Juliet Fuisz
Leave your feedback
Brendan Slocumb spent most of his career as a performer and teacher, but this year released his first book, a mystery called "The Violin Conspiracy." The novel is a reflection of Slocumb's experience in the classical music world, where Black musicians comprise less than 2 percent of orchestras nationwide. Geoff Bennett spoke with Slocumb to learn more.
Watch the Full Episode
Geoff Bennett is the chief Washington correspondent for PBS NewsHour. He is also a political contributor for NBC News and MSNBC.
Ali Rogin is a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: