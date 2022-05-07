Violinist and author Brendan Slocumb on his riveting, page-turning debut novel

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

By —

Juliet Fuisz

Audio

Brendan Slocumb spent most of his career as a performer and teacher, but this year released his first book, a mystery called "The Violin Conspiracy." The novel is a reflection of Slocumb's experience in the classical music world, where Black musicians comprise less than 2 percent of orchestras nationwide. Geoff Bennett spoke with Slocumb to learn more.

Listen to this Segment

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Geoff Bennett is the chief Washington correspondent for PBS NewsHour. He is also a political contributor for NBC News and MSNBC.

@GeoffRBennett
Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

Ali Rogin is a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

By —

Juliet Fuisz

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: