A risky expedition to study the ‘doomsday glacier’

Judy Woodruff:

The Thwaites Glacier is one of the largest glaciers in Antarctica, and it is melting at an alarming rate. The world took notice earlier this month when temperatures there hit nearly 70 degrees.

But getting a better read on what's happening has been a challenge.

Our science correspondent, Miles O'Brien, gave scientists David Holland and his team camera equipment to document their mission to the glacier.

Miles has this dispatch, as part of our series the Leading Edge.