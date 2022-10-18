News Wrap: Workers on strike in France demand pay hike to keep up with inflation

In our news wrap Tuesday, tens of thousands walked off their jobs in France striking for pay hikes to keep up with inflation, ongoing protests led by women and girls in Iran spread to a rock climber who did not wear a mandatory hijab while competing for her country and President Biden vowed that his top priority will be legalizing abortion nationwide if Democrats keep control of Congress.

