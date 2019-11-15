Was convicted Roger Stone using trial to appeal to Trump?

Spencer Hsu:

So Stone had denied speaking to the campaign about trying to get the WikiLeaks e-mails.

President Trump, in his own answers to the Mueller commission, said he spoke with Stone several times in the course the election campaign season, but that he didn't recall any specifics, didn't recall speaking to him about WikiLeaks, and didn't recall knowing about any communications that Stone had with this campaign.

What Gates said and other evidence showed was that there had been discussions since April about — that Stone had had with the top levels of the campaign, chairman Paul Manafort, his deputy, Rick Gates, the later on chief executive Steve Bannon, and with the candidate himself, that, on July 31, right in the middle of the period of the Democratic National Committee — excuse me — the Democratic National Convention, and the time when the e-mails were coming out, and WikiLeaks was tweeting about this, there was this call between Stone and Trump that Gates heard while they were traveling from Trump Tower to La Guardia Airport.

After the call hung up, Trump said, there's going to be more information forthcoming.

How dispositive is that? It was known that Assange was — WikiLeaks were saying more information was coming. But the issue is that Stone denied to the committee knowing about that.

Stone's defense has pointed out, there's nothing illegal about opposition research. He wasn't charged with that. The point of prosecutors was, you have to tell the truth to a committee investigating for foreign interference efforts in an American election when they're investigating that.

And the belief was that the Russians hacked and leaked to WikiLeaks.