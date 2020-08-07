‘We all wish we had more testing,’ says Ohio’s DeWine of pandemic response

Gov. Mike DeWine:

Well, Judy, we all wish we had more testing. It's been a problem for most states, maybe all states.

We have lagged behind in testing. Frankly, we have never been a state that was red hot. So, the priorities have never been towards Ohio. And we like it that way, in the sense we don't want to be red hot. But we need more testing in Ohio.

Now, we have tripled the testing in Ohio. We're averaging now about 22,000, 23,000 tests a day. Frankly, we need to double it again, and then we probably need to double it after that.

So, we're moving. We're trying to grow some of our own, in the sense of expanding our labs in Ohio. I try to own some of that. We're also reaching out to a lot of different companies. The market is starting to move, finally. More companies are offering different types of tests that are out there.

But the lesson, I think, from what happened with me is, we have got to be careful. We have got to make sure we have got reliable tests. And we have got to try to get our times down. It's two things, get our tests back quicker and also get more tests and more capacity.

That, plus the social distancing and wearing the masks, those are the three things, the masks, the social distancing and the quicker tests, and get those tests back, that's the key to us being able to go out and resume our lives.

I tell people, that's the — that's freedom. The masks are freedom. Social distancing gives us freedom, and these tests give us freedom.