Weinstein defense attorney Donna Rotunno says media influenced jury

Donna Rotunno:

Well, I don't know how it is not important.

Of course, none of us know what happened — what happens in those rooms. And we have no idea. We're not there. I'm not there. You're not there, the judge, the jury.

But what we do know is every piece of evidence that we had documented after the fact. And so to not look at the totality of the circumstances to determine what really took place in that room seems remiss.

And, you know, as a criminal defense attorney, I go into court, and I have to defend my client. I have to ask questions that have not been asked. I have to ask questions that are difficult. I have to present evidence that wasn't presented.

And when you look at how these cases get to the point of going to trial, there's a grand jury process.

And when the prosecutors brought Jessica Mann before the grand jury, she didn't tell those grand jurors that she had had sexual relations with him after the fact that were consensual in 2016. She didn't tell the grand jury about the e-mail communications.

So, you know, they told this story in a vacuum. And the first time we were really able to bring the full picture to light was the trial. And, at that point, so much had already been written on it, it was almost as if it was an afterthought.