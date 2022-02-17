Western nations warn shelling in Ukraine could provide false pretext for Russian invasion

Victoria Nuland:

Well, as you know, Nick, Putin loves the element of surprise. That's what he was able to achieve when he jumped into Crimea in 2014 and some of his other moves the last time we saw him escalate in Ukraine.

So what we have tried to do here is not only remove from his toolkit the element of surprise, make sure that the Ukrainians and our allies and partners are ready, but also that the international community sees this bag of dirty tricks that he and the Kremlin have used so often and recognizes them.

Today's example was a prime one, where, when the kindergarten was hit with those awful pictures, definitely, based on the trajectory of the missiles, by Russian proxies in the Donbass, they were unable to succeed in gaining traction that this came from the Ukrainians because we had prepared people.

So we will continue to do that. And, unfortunately, we believe that our intelligence is being borne out here. But there is still time for diplomacy. That is our message today.