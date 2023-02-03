Western states that rely on Colorado River fail to reach agreement on cutting consumption

William Brangham:

Geoff, the central issue here is that the amount of water flowing down the Colorado River is shrinking, while the demand for that water by those states is growing.

A megadrought compounded by climate change is directly at odds with the thirsty cities and farms of the American West. The water of the Colorado River is collected in the country's two biggest reservoirs, Lake Mead and Lake Powell. And those lakes are now three-quarters empty.

The Biden administration asked those seven states to cut their collective withdrawal from the Colorado by about a third. But we are a long way from getting there.

For more on all of this, I'm joined by Rhett Larson. He's a water rights professor at Arizona State University.

Rhett Larson, so good to have you on the "NewsHour."

Could you just elaborate a little bit? You — I laid out what seems to be the essential issue here. Is that — what would you add to that?