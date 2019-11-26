What 1 euro can buy you in Sicilian real estate

Judy Woodruff:

Did you ever dream of owning your own vacation getaway in Italy? Well, the cost usually makes people think twice at least.

But now, in some parts of Sicily, you can buy your own home for just one euro, or little more than a dollar. That's because the homes for sale have been abandoned, and the towns there risk vanishing if new owners don't move in soon.

Special correspondent Christopher Livesay went to see just what kind of home you can buy for less than the price of a cup of coffee.