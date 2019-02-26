What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is seen during the annual Munich Security Conference in Germany on February 16, 2019. Photo by Andreas Gebert/Reuters
By —

Thomas Beaumont, Associated Press

Joe Biden says ‘don’t be surprised’ if he runs for president

Politics

Former Vice President Joe Biden is strongly signaling he could soon launch a presidential campaign while still giving himself room to decide against a run.

Speaking Tuesday in Delaware, Biden said, “I haven’t made the final decision but don’t be surprised.”

Biden says his family supports a campaign, which is important because he has long said that would be a major consideration for him. He added, “There is a consensus that they … want me to run.”

He says he’s still deciding whether he can finance a campaign according to his principles, which include banning political action committee money. He also says he would want to make sure he could run a first-class digital campaign that could position him to win the Democratic nomination.

