What 3 generations of a Filipino family prove about poverty and migration

Judy Woodruff:

On our Bookshelf tonight: one family's quest to escape crippling poverty the only way they could, by leaving their children behind to find work abroad.

Amna Nawaz is back.

She recently spoke with author Jason DeParle about his book "A Good Provider Is One Who Leaves," tracing three generations of a single family across the world.

DeParle begins by telling how he first met the family in the Philippines.