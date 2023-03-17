What a conservative activist hopes to achieve with a billion-dollar donation

Lisa Desjardins:

This is an example of so-called dark money, which isn't new, but has not been seen on this scale. Here's how that worked.

First, a tycoon gave the $1.6 billion to a trust, Marble Freedom Trust, run by Leonard Leo. The trust sends money to another fund with charitable 501(c)(3) status. That, in turn, passes millions on to political and cultural groups.

None of that was public until it was reported by ProPublica and others last year. ProPublica's latest story lays out how this cash is building a new kind of conservative universe.

Andrea Bernstein is one of the authors and joins me now.

Andrea, your team found some of the promotional videos that Leo is using, including this explaining his approach.