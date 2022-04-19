What a new report says about the trauma of family separation

Amna Nawaz
Ian Couzens
Saher Khan
A new report from Physicians for Human Rights details the psychological and emotional trauma of the Trump administration’s family separation policy. Judy Woodruff asks Chief Correspondent Amna Nawaz about ongoing lawsuits on the issue, growing concern about large numbers of migrants expected at the Southern border when pandemic restrictions expire, and the politics at play ahead of the midterms.
