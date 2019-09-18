What attacks on Saudi oil sites mean for the U.S. and Iran

Robert Malley:

So, first of all, I agree with a lot of what Danielle said in terms — I certainly wouldn't depict Iran as a benign actor in the region.

We dealt with them in the Obama administration in ways that I'm sure Danielle would disagree with, but it's not as if we consider them to be benign.

The question that I'm raising is, why are we in as bad a situation as we are today, where we may be on the precipice of war? I mean, if in fact, President Trump decided — it doesn't seem like he will at this point, but he may decide to retaliate militarily — we could be in a spiral, an escalating spiral, which would produce exactly the result that President Trump said he wanted to avoid, which is to go to war to Iran — to go to war in the Middle East.

So it's not that everything was perfect before and everything's terrible now. It's that things have gotten much worse on the two issues that the administration told us they were going to work to improve, Iran's regional behavior and the nuclear deal, which they said was a terrible deal.

Today, two years into the — or more into the Trump administration, what we have is Iran more active, more provocative in the region, to the point of perhaps provoking a regional war, and, second of all, walking away from the nuclear deal, so, therefore, being less constrained than it was under the deal.

Now, to the why Iran would have done this, I think part of it is what Danielle said, that they're sending the message to Gulf countries: We could attack you.

And, by the way, they know that the Gulf countries can't really retaliate, because they don't have the means to do so. And, second of all, they're exposing the fact, if that's the case, that the U.S. is not going to come to their defense.

So, I could see that argument.

The other thing they're doing is, they're sending the message that they're not going to be the passive recipients of U.S. pressure, economic pressure, which they consider to be economic warfare. And they have been very blunt about it.

They consider this just another means of war, which is strangulating their economy. They will react. And there will be a price to pay. They won't be the only ones paying a price. And Saudi Arabia will pay a price. Others will. And so will the U.S.

So it's a message: If you want this to stop, there's a way back, but it's a way that means taking our interests into account.