What best picture Oscar for ‘Parasite’ means for foreign films

Justin Chang:

Yes, I wrote a piece about this in The Times on this matter and about extolling the greatness of the actors in "Parasite," both individually and collectively, actors like Song Kang-ho, Park So-dam, Jo Yeo-jeong, Lee Jeong-eun.

I think it's the best ensemble of the year and in the best movie of the year.

And I think it says something about the way the American film industry regards or disregards Asian actors. And there's something dehumanizing, I think, sometimes about the way they see Asian actors.

We're — I say this as an Asian-American. We're exalted as, you know, great technicians, and director Bong Joon-ho's technical genius has rightly been acclaimed and recognized in his director win last night.

But as far as being able to, it's sad to say, but tell Asian actors apart, let alone know their names, let alone recognize the individual greatness of their performances, I think that is — maybe that's the next step.

And look, understandably, these actors have — are working place of disadvantage. Most of them are not very well known in the States. Song Kang-ho is a major movie star in South Korea, but even he has just a relatively limited following in the States compared to Brad Pitt.

The Academy is a very heterogeneous institution. I think it's often at cross purposes with itself. And there's something both kind of disappointing about that, and also very moving and exciting about that, because they are trying to be many different things and do — and that's not easy, when you are the Academy.