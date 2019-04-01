What Biden controversy could mean for a potential campaign

Lisa Lerer:

And I also — I don't want to bust up any trade secrets here, but these political — these fund-raising numbers are really one of the few actual facts we have right now in this race.

I mean, polls at this point really measure little more than name recognition. So a lot of how we're measuring who's up, who's down, who seems to have some energy has been around media coverage or Twitter or where they are in these polls that don't measure much.

So this is a data point that shows us accurately how much money they're bringing in, how many small donors they have. That gives us some sense of the field. Now, of course, as we learned in 2012 with the Republicans, this could be a race where everyone gets their little moment, and Pete Buttigieg has his boomlet.

And then the question is, do you have the moment at the right time? But this at least gives everyone watching this race a sense of where these candidates stand in terms of actual support compared to each other.