What Bolsonaro’s presidency means for Brazil and the Amazon

Judy Woodruff:

Now we begin a series of reports on the threats to the Amazon rainforest. Historic levels of deforestation and, this month, those record-setting fires have sparked global outcry.

Amna Nawaz recently traveled to Brazil to better understand what's driving the devastation.

Tonight, she's back with the first report, with the support of the Pulitzer Center, which examines the role played by Brazil's controversial President Jair Bolsonaro.