What China is trying to accomplish with repeated incursions into U.S. airspace

Geoff, Chinese officials still maintain this was a civilian weather balloon that went off course and again criticized the U.S. for shooting it down. But the Pentagon has rejected that claim, saying it was clearly for surveillance and under the control of the Chinese government.

Last month, the balloon entered U.S. airspace over Alaska, but it became public last week as it traveled over Montana and some U.S. military facilities, before continuing on towards the East Coast.

The balloon was shut down once it was over the Atlantic on President Biden's order and its thousands of pounds of falling debris post little hazard. The Pentagon said another Chinese balloon has been detected over Latin America, and that at least three other Chinese balloons briefly crossed parts of the U.S. during the Trump administration. Officials say their presence was not known at the time and only discovered by reviewing archived satellite imagery.

So, for more on China's possible strategy here, we're joined by Susan Shirk. She's a longtime China analyst, and she chairs the 21st Century China Center at U.C. San Diego. Her latest book is "Overreach: How China Derailed Its Peaceful Rise."

Susan Shirk, thank you so much for being here.

The Chinese claim this is a weather balloon blown off course. The Pentagon says that's not true. It was clearly a surveillance device.

Where do you come down on that argument?

Susan Shirk, University of California, San Diego: Well, I'm persuaded by what the Pentagon has to say.

I think weather device is just a cover story. It may persuade some people in China, but certainly not internationally.