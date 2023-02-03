House committee leaders discuss surveillance balloon, U.S.-China tensions

Rep. Mike Gallagher:

I do.

I called for it this morning. And I think he should just cancel the trip, as opposed to a postponement. But maybe that's semantics. I think the next time we meet, the Chinese officials should come to America. And I think we deserve an apology for this violation of U.S. sovereignty.

I think this tells us something fundamental about the regime we're dealing with here. And just remember the way in which Chinese diplomats acted in the first meeting that they had with Secretary Blinken in Alaska, berating them, talking about the horrible human rights record in America. Remember what they did to Wendy Sherman.

So it's definitely in their playbook to do something like this in order to embarrass our diplomats. And the optics of a grip-and-grin with Xi Jinping, I think, just would have looked bizarre so soon after this incident.

So they made the right call. And I think it kind of gets to the core mission that we have on the Select Committee on China. We believe our foreign policy is stronger when Republicans and Democrats are working together. It's why I'm so thrilled and couldn't be more excited to work with Raj. We have a long history of working together on foreign policy issues.

I have a profound respect for his intellect. I know we have a shared understanding of the ideological, economic and military threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party. So we're really excited to work together on the preeminent foreign policy challenge of our lifetime.