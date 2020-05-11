What COVID-19 has meant for dating in America

Joey Viola:

Quarantine has been really good for our relationship. It kind of was like the ultimate test. Like, can we stand each other for this many days and hours, unknowing — like, not knowing how long it's going to be, but doing everything together?

And there was just one day. It was a few weeks into it. And I just, like, looked at him. I was like, I think I'm more in love with you. And I mean that.