What demographic shifts in this Texas county say about electoral dynamics

Judy Woodruff:

With Americans voting across the country and Election Day three weeks from tomorrow, it is worth reminding there's more than the presidency at stake. Polls continue to show the Senate map tilting in favor of Democrats and Republicans struggling in many suburbs.

So, Democrats are trying to expand the battlefield to take advantage of changing demographics in some traditionally red districts.

One example is southwest of Houston in the diverse county of Fort Bend, Texas, where what has been a longtime GOP stronghold, the state's 22nd Congressional District, is now competitive.

Andrew Schneider of Houston Public Media takes a look.