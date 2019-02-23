Nigerian nun rebukes Catholic Church during Vatican sex abuse summit

Christopher Livesay:

There are incredibly high expectations for this summit. However the Pope and every leader of this event have gone out of their way to basically tamp down those expectations as well. I mean this is the Catholic Church at the end of the day it's been around for 2000 years. You cannot turn a battleship on a dime. This conference is not going to change things overnight. That's what they've been saying over and over and over again. One of the things that raised expectations coming into this conference was the fact that Pope Francis defrocked a cardinal the former archbishop of Washington D.C. for his past sexual misconduct that sent huge shock waves through the Catholic Church and also throughout the community of survivors and victims. But the big question on their mind has been what is this just a bone that the pope is throwing us the kind of you know keep us at bay for for first time or is this the beginning of something new. And if they if he was trying to kind of silence the masses of survivors that definitely hasn't worked in the short term Rome has been a wash with with hundreds of survivors from around the world who have been protesting outside St. Peter's Square demanding zero tolerance demanding immediate action not just defrocking of priests and other prelates. I mean the pope has admitted that the bishops have have been predators I mean look at look at the Archbishop of the former archbishop of Washington D.C. So these are these are crimes that go all the way to the top. Victims are not willing to just you know see them kicked upstairs which has been the habit of the past. In other words just passing accuse priests and other prelates to other parishes and sometimes even promoting them know they want to see concrete action. People handed over to authorities civil authorities who can prosecute rather than the church doing it's old. You know traditional way of handling things which is internally and then victims very rarely seeing any kind of punishment or serious consequences come out of that.