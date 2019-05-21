What’s at stake in hearing for NYPD officer who caused Eric Garner’s death

Jim Dwyer:

A couple things.

One is that the city medical examiner found out the injuries on Mr. Garner's neck, on the tissue inside of it, showed that there had been a chokehold. There were injuries to four layers, according to the medical examiner. And they showed some photographs of that.

And it was this that triggered Garner's asthma attack that caused his death. That was one thing that came out.

Another thing that came out just today was very interesting, that, when Mr. Garner was in the ambulance, and either dead or very near death, the officer's partner took it on himself to write up the arrest warrant charging Mr. Garner with the felony, sale, and distribution of untaxed,, unlicensed cigarettes.

Now, he claimed that Garner had 10,000 cigarettes. In fact, Garner, as the officer admitted today, only had five packs of cigarettes with him. So, there was an effort, apparently, from this testimony, to dress up the story, to make Garner seem to have been doing something more serious than selling a few individual cigarettes.