What it takes to save some of the world’s most threatened plant species

John Yang
Lorna Baldwin
Solveig Rennan
According to scientists, 80 percent of the Earth’s living species are unknown to humans. Even as more are identified, more are disappearing — and sometimes, we don’t know what’s being lost until it’s too late. This Earth Day, we begin our series “Saving Species” with a look at the world of plants.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Lorna Baldwin is an Emmy and Peabody award winning producer at the PBS NewsHour. In her two decades at the NewsHour, Baldwin has crisscrossed the US reporting on issues ranging from the water crisis in Flint, Michigan to tsunami preparedness in the Pacific Northwest to the politics of poverty on the campaign trail in North Carolina. Farther afield, Baldwin reported on the problem of sea turtle nest poaching in Costa Rica, the distinctive architecture of Rotterdam, the Netherlands and world renowned landscape artist, Piet Oudolf.
Solveig Rennan is a production assistant at PBS News Weekend.
