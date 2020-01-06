What killing of top Iranian general means for nuclear deal and the U.S. in Middle East

Ryan Crocker:

The war between Iran and Iraq, if that's how we're styling it, didn't start with the killing of Qasem Soleimani. It started ages ago in the early '80s with his predecessors and their proxies.

I was in Lebanon at the time and got to see up close and personal the bombing of the embassy. I was in it in 1983, again, brought to us by the — a predecessor of Soleimani and the militia that became Hezbollah.

So, General Soleimani, for two decades, has been heading one of the most lethal operating arms of the state we have ever seen. He has the blood of hundreds of American troopers in Iraq on his hands.

Again, I had to stand at those ramp ceremonies as we said a final goodbye to dead soldiers. So there's no question that he was a blood enemy, if you will.

That — all of that said, we have to have a strategy here. This is a long war. It's gone on for years. It will go on for years more at an increased level, I think, after the Soleimani assassination.

So the administration has to have a game plan. And that game plan will need to involve allies, a great deal of strategic patience, the utilization of some very smart people in the U.S. that know Iran and know how to work with others.

None of these are hallmarks of this administration. So, I worry very much that, while taking a very bad actor off the field is not, in my view at least, inherently a bad thing, now what? And I'm not seeing any clear answers.