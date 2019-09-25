What lawmakers learned from Trump’s Ukraine call memo

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, that question is really at the heart of today. Why would the White House take the risk of releasing at least some details of this call between President Trump and the president of the Ukraine?

There are two answers to that question. The first is the president obviously thinks that this call helps him in some way. The second answer is that there was public pressure to release this call and that the White House had no — no choice but to release this call.

The president at his press conference today said that he hated to do this. He said that he felt as though he had to do this because there's a lot of — quote — "fake news," and that he felt like Democrats were lying about him.

The White House I have been talking to — the White House aides I have been talking to all day say that this really exonerates the president. They say that it's OK for the president to bring up the Bidens because it's perfectly part of his role as president.

But Democrats are really pushing back on that. But this is a calculated risk by the president and by the White House.

And I have been talking to some people that are close to Nancy Pelosi and close to other Democrats who say that they're taking their own risk by announcing this formal impeachment inquiry.

So, what we're seeing is both sides taking risks here, and today the White House essentially made the decision that this call was OK to release and that the public should see it.