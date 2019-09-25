What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

U.S. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks during a news conference about impeachment proceedings at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 25, 2019. Photo by Al Drago/Reuters
AP sources: Lawmakers to view whistleblower complaint

WASHINGTON (AP) — A whistleblower complaint that has triggered a renewed impeachment effort in the House will be available to some members and staff of congressional intelligence committees Wednesday, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The House and Senate intelligence committees have been working to pry loose the complaint, which was withheld from Congress and started a firestorm over President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Lawmakers were hoping to review the complaint before hearings on Thursday with Acting Director of national Intelligence Joseph Maguire, and they have been negotiating with his agency to see it. The people were granted anonymity to discuss confidential deliberations.

The complaint is in part related to a July phone call between Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

