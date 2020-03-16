What lessons from 2008 financial crisis can be applied to coronavirus economic fallout?

David Wessel:

Well, there is this smaller package that the House passed that seems to be having trouble getting through the Senate that would basically repair some of the weakness in the safety net.

But I think the next step is going to be hundreds of billions of dollars. Some will go to industries like airlines, hotels, restaurants, businesses, so that they will be able to stay alive, and they will be able to function when this ends.

But I think, eventually, some of it will go to individual households. After all, a lot of people are not going to see as much income because they don't work as many hours. They will be laid off. Some of them will get unemployment. Some won't.

And it's not — this is something really unusual. We haven't seen such an abrupt end of consumption, people told not to shop. Think how different this is from 9/11, when President Bush said the patriotic thing was to go out and shop.

Now we're being told the patriotic thing is to stay home. Netflix and Amazon will make some money, but a lot of other people are going to be in trouble.