What life is like for Afghans under Taliban control

Jane Ferguson:

Efforts to end America's longest war are once again ramping up. This time, the U.S. is pushing for a cease-fire before signing a deal with the Taliban.

That crucial gesture could be agreed to at any moment. In Taliban-controlled areas like this, a cease-fire, however long it lasts, could change the lives of many.

Little Agha Waheed tells me his favorite subjects. He doesn't know his age, but he knows he loves school. Nearly half the population of Afghanistan is under 15 years old, and as long as the war continues, this will be the next generation of fighters.

Excited shouts fill the air, as dozens of little boys arrive for class. It's late afternoon, but there are so many children living in this area and so few schools, they learn in shifts.

These kids have only ever known a life in wartime. Their home in Wardak province is just 30 miles outside the capital, Kabul, but it's firmly in Taliban control. Fighters living among them are a normal part of life.

A real peace deal in Afghanistan would give these boys a chance at living peaceful lives. While the Taliban rules this region with the gun, money for the very few public services still comes from Kabul.

Schools in Taliban areas are still technically state schools. They are funded by the government, and the people who work in them are technically government workers. It's simply that the areas around them and the communities that these kids come from are dominated by the Taliban.

This is one of the most violent parts of the country. I traveled here to Wardak province, sneaking through Afghan army checkpoints dressed as a local Afghan woman, to see what life is like for people living under the Taliban and close to the fighting.

The insurgent group agreed to allow us this rare access, yet they keep a watchful eye and escort us everywhere.