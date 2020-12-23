What Maine’s election results tell us about the rest of the country

Jeffrey Brown:

If the idea of local still means something in Maine, you can see some of the economic changes and political impact in the rural north, like here in Millinocket, once one of the nation's leading mill towns.

The mill opened in 1900. The town grew with it and became known as the Magic City. At its peak in the 1970s, the Great Northern Paper Company employed more than 2,000 people here. But the mill closed in 2008. The town's population dwindled and aged. Main Street is now peppered with closed businesses.

Jimmy Busque worked in the mill and is a former town councillor. A few days after my visit, speaking via Skype, he told me, when he was growing up, Millinocket really was the Magic City.