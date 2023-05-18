What Montana’s TikTok ban means for the popular social media app and its users

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz
Ali Schmitz
Ali Schmitz
Saher Khan
Saher Khan
Leave your feedback
Montana became the first state to ban TikTok, citing fears that the app’s Chinese-owned parent company could be providing Americans’ data to the Chinese government. Montana could be a testing ground for other state and national leaders considering bans on the nation’s fastest-growing app. Amna Nawaz discussed the latest with Bobby Allyn of NPR.
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.
Saher Khan is a reporter-producer for the PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more