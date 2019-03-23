What novelist Don Winslow thinks of America’s war on drugs

President Donald Trump:

Because we have an invasion of drugs, invasion of gangs, invasion of people. Jeff Greenfield: "It" is the toxic mix of Mexican drug cartels, unspeakable violence, caravans of asylum seekers, and a major domestic political fight.

Just 40 miles from the San Diego-Tijuana border, in the mountain down of Julian, California, novelist Don Winslow has spent twenty years chronicling the story of the drug wars that have triggered so much of this controversy.

The horrific violence as drug cartels battle for supremacy. The murder of hundreds of journalists and officials and that has driven so many on a perilous search for safety.

His new novel "The Border", now at the top of many best-seller lists, is the concluding work of a trilogy that was borne out of a single two-decade old news story.