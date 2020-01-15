What Phase 1 of Trump’s China trade deal includes — and what it doesn’t

Peter Navarro:

Let me just give you an example how this is going to work. Let's take the intellectual property theft, because this is something I have been working on leading into this agreement for a year now.

What we're doing — counterfeits is a form of intellectual property theft. So, you go online or Amazon or Alibaba or something, you buy these fake goods that come in from China.

What we are doing with Customs and Border Protection every month is, we're opening thousands and thousands of packages, benchmarking. And what we're finding is a counterfeit and contraband rate of 15 percent.

It's extraordinarily high. So people are getting ripped off right and left. A lot of those products can harm you.

So, in this case, we're going to know over the coming months. That rate has got to go way down, or they're violating the agreement. They're purchasing our foreign products or they're not. If they're not, they're violating the agreement.

Their currency, which went up over 10 percent when we first started the trade agreement, that's got to come down. So it's very easy to measure some of these things. And if they violate the agreement, we have a fully enforceable mechanism to make sure that the Americans are protected.