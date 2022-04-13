Russian forces enter Mariupol as outgunned Ukrainians prepare for renewed assault

Judy Woodruff:

President Biden today approved $800 million in new military aid to Ukraine, including weaponry designed to counter Russian forces, who are refocusing their offensive on Eastern Ukraine.

Today, the northeastern city of Kharkiv came under intensified attack, and the city's mayor's had residential areas were targeted.

Meantime, in a preliminary report, a group of European security officials said that Russia has committed both war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine. This comes a day after President Biden labeled the killing genocide.

Nick Schifrin begins our coverage.