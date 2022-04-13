Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby: New U.S. military aid ‘will help save Ukrainian lives’

John Kirby, Pentagon Press Secretary:

Well, if you take a look at some of the capabilities, there are new capabilities, not things that we have provided in the past.

And they're really designed to help Ukraine in the now, in today's fight, the fight that they're going to be having here going forward in the Donbass region, a much more confined geographic region where the Russians are now reprioritizing.

So, take a look at, for instance, the howitzers and the 40,000 artillery rounds that are going to go with that. The fight in the Donbass is going to rely on artillery. And, in fact, the Russians are already moving artillery units into the Donbass because of the geography, the topography there.

Look at the counterbattery radar that was provided. That will help save Ukrainian lives because they will be able to track incoming artillery rounds from the Russians. The unmanned surface vessels that we're going to be providing to help them with some coastal defense down in the Sea of Azov are in the Northern Black Sea. In addition to that, there are Javelin missiles as part of this package, which we know are very effective against Russian tanks.

So, lots of capabilities in here that are really designed to help Ukraine in the fight that they're in right now.