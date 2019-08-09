What this music revival means for Polish cultural identity

Malcolm Brabant:

Many of the musicians who made Warsaw such a vibrant place in the 1930s were Jews. Some of them escaped the Holocaust. But others perished inside the Warsaw ghetto or in the death camps, and their music died with them.

The scars of war are plain to see in Warsaw. The Germans flattened the city before retreating from the Soviet Red Army. Arches containing the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier are all that remain of a fabulous palace.

The Polish capital was stunning before the war, but the Germans systematically destroyed it in revenge for the Warsaw uprising in 1944. This area, Warsaw Old Town, is anything but. It was meticulously reconstructed after the war.

There's nothing left of the old Jewish quarter, just a pastiche of a neighborhood street and the museum of the history of Polish Jews, and an original recording of a song called "Abdul Bey."

And this is jazz band Mlynarski-Masecki version of "Abdul Bey," a crazy Polish-Jewish-Palestinian fox-trot about a chieftain with four wives and a camel.

Marcin Masecki started learning the piano when he was 3 years old. He's a multitalented classical and avant-garde pianist.

Jan Emil Mlynarski trained as a drummer, but he also plays the banjo mandolin and sings.