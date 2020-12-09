What this Texas emergency room physician needs to treat COVID patients

Amna Nawaz:

Judy, let's look at how this is playing out in the Lone Star State.

More than 9,000 people are hospitalized now, nearly a third in intensive care, and Texas' death toll is now above 23,000. Things are particularly dire in El Paso, but cases are spiking across the state, including in and around Houston.

And that is where we find Dr. Richina Bicette of Baylor College of Medicine. She's an emergency room physician treating COVID patients.

She joins us now.

Dr. Bicette, welcome to the "NewsHour" and thanks for being with us.

We can't be inside the hospitals to see what you see every day. So, take us inside for a moment. Describe to me what it looks like, what it feels like. And do you have what you need to do your job right now?